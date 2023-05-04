Intra-Cellular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITCI