Alibaba: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.79 billion.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $35.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.36 billion.

Alibaba shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

