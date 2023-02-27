Tree.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Monday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $202.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $188 million, or $14.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $985 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $935 million to $985 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREE