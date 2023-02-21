CoStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $124.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $573.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $568 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $369.5 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 26 cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $580 million for the fiscal first quarter.

CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.06 to $1.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGP