Clearfield: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.22.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $95 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.4 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $270.9 million.

Clearfield expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $393 million.

