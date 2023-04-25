Encore Wire: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported net income of $119.5 million in its first quarter.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.50 per share.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $660.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIRE