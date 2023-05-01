Loews: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Loews Corp. (L) on Monday reported net income of $375 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.61.

The commercial property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $3.78 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on L at https://www.zacks.com/ap/L