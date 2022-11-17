Kohl’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $97 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 82 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.29 billion.

