Crescent Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.

Crescent Capital BDC shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.69, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

