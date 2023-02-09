Mettler-Toledo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $265.8 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $11.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $12.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.63 per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $872.5 million, or $38.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.92 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Mettler-Toledo expects its per-share earnings to range from $8.55 to $8.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $43.55 to $43.95 per share.

