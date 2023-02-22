Editas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $220.4 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.7 million.

