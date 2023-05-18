Walmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.67 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $152.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $1.68.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMT