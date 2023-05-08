Theravance Bio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Monday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 24 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.8 million.

