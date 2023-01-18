First Community: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) _ First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4 million.

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.9 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.6 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $59.5 million.

