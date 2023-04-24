Medpace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported earnings of $72.9 million in its first quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $434.1 million in the period.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $7.81 to $8.40 per share.

