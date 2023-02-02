Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) _ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $82 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share.

The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $655.2 million in the period.

Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $850 million to $890 million.

