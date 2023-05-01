Ryerson: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Monday reported net income of $47.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.27.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ryerson said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.44 billion.

