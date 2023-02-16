Watsco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $137.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of $3.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $601.2 million, or $15.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.27 billion.

