DallasNews: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $39.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $9.8 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $150.7 million.

