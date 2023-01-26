MasterCard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ MasterCard Inc. (MA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.53 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The processor of debit and credit card payments posted revenue of $5.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.93 billion, or $10.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.24 billion.

