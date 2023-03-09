Village Farms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA , Canada (AP) — DELTA, Canada (AP) — Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delta, Canada-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $101.1 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VFF