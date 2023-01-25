Steel Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $634.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.60 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.83 billion in the period.

