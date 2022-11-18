Foot Locker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $96 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Foot Locker expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 53 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.42 to $4.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL