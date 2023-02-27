Progyny: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Progyny Inc. (PGNY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The provider of fertility and family building benefits posted revenue of $214.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.4 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $786.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Progyny said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $250 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.03 billion.

