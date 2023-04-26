Boeing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $414 million in its first quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.27 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 98 cents per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $17.92 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.36 billion.

Boeing shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 6%. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BA