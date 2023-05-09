Hain Celestial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $115.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The organic and natural products company posted revenue of $455.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAIN