Baytex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $38 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $410.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.44. A year ago, they were trading at $5.41.

