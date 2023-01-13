Unity Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) _ Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Friday reported net income of $10 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.5 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $98.2 million.

