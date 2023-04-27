AptarGroup: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $54.8 million.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of consumer-product dispensing systems posted revenue of $860.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, AptarGroup expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.11 to $1.19.

AptarGroup shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $116.57, a climb of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

