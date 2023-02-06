Energizer: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $49 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $765.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.1 million.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.

