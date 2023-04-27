AP NEWS
    Lake Shore Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 27, 2023 GMT

    DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — DUNKIRK, N.Y. (AP) — Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) on Thursday reported profit of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Dunkirk, New York-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

    The holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank posted revenue of $8.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.8 million.

