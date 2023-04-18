Bank First Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $10.7 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The company posted revenue of $46.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $67.83, a decline of 5.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFC