DTE Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $445 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.33 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

