Signet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported earnings of $37.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 74 cents per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.40 to $12 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIG