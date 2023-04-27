Schneider National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $98 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDR