PVH: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $186.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, PVH expects its per-share earnings to be $1.65.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $8.25 per share.

