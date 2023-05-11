Asensus Surgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $976,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 63 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 37 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASXC