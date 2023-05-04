Cardlytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $74 million.

Cardlytics shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.29, a fall of 78% in the last 12 months.

