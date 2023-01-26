First Business Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The bank, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.4 million, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.9 million, or $4.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $127.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIZ