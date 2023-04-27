CenterPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $325 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 50 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.79 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP