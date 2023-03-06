Trip.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported earnings of $298 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $729 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $206 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.



