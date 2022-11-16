ZIM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) _ ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.16 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of $9.66.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period.

