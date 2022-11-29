Just Energy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Just Energy Group Inc. (JENGQ) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $205.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $4.28.

The natural gas and electricity retailer posted revenue of $685 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JENGQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JENGQ