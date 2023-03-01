Altra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $469.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

Altra shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.52, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIMC