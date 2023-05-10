First Citizens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.52 billion in its first quarter.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $653.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $20.09 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $11.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.29 billion, beating Street forecasts.

