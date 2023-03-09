Willis Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Thursday reported net income of $14.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.12 per share.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $88.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.4 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $311.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLFC