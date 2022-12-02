Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) _ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $17.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $839.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.8 million.

Cracker Barrel shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year.

