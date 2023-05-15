Ivanhoe Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported earnings of $36.1 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $679,000 in the period.

