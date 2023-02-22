St. Joe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.9 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $252.3 million.

