Great Elm Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

